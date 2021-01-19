IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD
The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal. (AP)
The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal. (AP)
india news

Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD

From the past one week,a cold wave has gripped the Valley and the night temperature has been hovering around -8 and -7 degrees Celsius
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Srinagar witnessed another cold night as the temperature plunged to -7 degrees Celsius.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a wet spell is expected later this week that could increase the temperature and end the cold wave in Kashmir.

From the past one week,a cold wave has gripped the Valley and the night temperature has been hovering around -8 and -7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir

IMD officials said that a western disturbance (winds blowing from the Mediterranean) is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh between January 22 and 25 , bringing widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in the plains of Jammu..

“The western disturbance will affect the region from Friday evening and may impact air and surface transport,” said Met director Sonam Lotus.

The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -6. 2 degrees Celsius while the temperature went down to -8.4 degrees Celsius in the tourist resort of Pahalgam. Winter capital Jammu recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius as night temperature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)
Russian S-400 missile air defence systems. (Representational image/Reuters File)
india news

First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
India and Russia signed the $5.4 billion deal for five S-400 systems in October 2018, and the first batch is expected to be delivered by the end of 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court in January 2020 gave its approval to introduce African cheetahs to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.(Via Getty Images)
The top court in January 2020 gave its approval to introduce African cheetahs to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis. The cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952.(Via Getty Images)
india news

3 sites in MP selected for hosting cheetah, officials to train in Africa

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The translocation of African Cheetah is a part of Government of India to reintroduce the fastest land animal in India after extinction of the Asiatic cheetah in the 1950s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karti Chidambaram addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI photo)
Karti Chidambaram addressing media in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI photo)
india news

‘I will never change from secularism’: Karti Chidambaram on Tamil new year row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST
"When I said Chithirai 1 should be Tamil new year, some people criticised me as a Sanghi, BJP. Do they not hear my opinions, interviews? I will always oppose BJP’s Hindi, Hindutva policy. I will never change from secularism, my faith," Karti Chidambaram tweeted in Tamil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Delhi’s Red Fort. (PTI)
A view of Delhi’s Red Fort. (PTI)
india news

Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 19. (ANI)
india news

Few people owning country, says Rahul; hails protesting farmers

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Releasing a book on the farm issues that are plaguing the country, Gandhi alleged that the government wants to ignore the issue and misinform people about it
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet. (File photo)
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet. (File photo)
india news

Apart from Rafale jets, Indo-French air exercise to feature Su-30s, Mirage 2000s

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The five-day joint exercise, codenamed Desert Knight-21 is being held at the Jodhpur air force station beginning Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism). (ANI)
BJP leader and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism). (ANI)
india news

Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:06 PM IST
BJP leader and Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the day should be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Ghanwat (one of the members of the committee set up by SC) speaks to media on SC on Agriculture Laws, in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Anil Ghanwat (one of the members of the committee set up by SC) speaks to media on SC on Agriculture Laws, in Pune on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Supreme Court-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The Supreme Court had on January 12 suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September 2020 and also appointed a committee to look into farmers’ grievances over the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Bangladesh to get 2 mn doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The government had held a virtual meeting with the two Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines – Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech – on Monday to review the supply of vaccines to foreign countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cardinals said they have been asking for an invite to the Pope for quite some time and expressed hope it will be realised soon.(PTI)
Cardinals said they have been asking for an invite to the Pope for quite some time and expressed hope it will be realised soon.(PTI)
india news

Cardinals meet PM Modi, urge him to invite Pope Francis

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The meeting was part of the PM’s interaction with various church heads initiated by Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr V Shanta passed away on Tuesday morning. (@VPSecretariat/Twitter )
Dr V Shanta passed away on Tuesday morning. (@VPSecretariat/Twitter )
india news

Unfathomable loss: Tamil Nadu governor condoles death of oncologist Dr V Shanta

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Dr V Shanta played an important role in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic worker shows Covishield vials during Covid-19 vaccination programme, at BAPS Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. (File photo)
A medic worker shows Covishield vials during Covid-19 vaccination programme, at BAPS Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. (File photo)
india news

Covishield not being sold under $3 per dose anywhere in the world, says SII

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The government has purchased the first batch of 11 million doses for 210 per dose, said SII, adding that the cost includes GST
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means including those for the sake of marriage.(Representative image)
india news

Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law

PTI, Barwani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Earlier this month, the state government promulgated the Freedom of Religion-2020 ordinance, which provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress lawmaker from Wayanad also targeted JP Nadda over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president's tweets where he questioned Gandhi over the promises of reforms made by the Congress in its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha in 2019.(AP Photo/HT ARCHIVE)
The Congress lawmaker from Wayanad also targeted JP Nadda over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president's tweets where he questioned Gandhi over the promises of reforms made by the Congress in its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha in 2019.(AP Photo/HT ARCHIVE)
india news

Millions unhappy with govt’s handling of protests against farm laws: Rahul

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:52 PM IST
  • The Congress leader also said that the nation’s image is being tarnished due to the agitations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:38 PM IST
It has also issued a detailed questionnaire to WhatsApp seeking more details about its data-sharing protocols and business practices
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP