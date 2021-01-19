Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD
Srinagar witnessed another cold night as the temperature plunged to -7 degrees Celsius.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a wet spell is expected later this week that could increase the temperature and end the cold wave in Kashmir.
From the past one week,a cold wave has gripped the Valley and the night temperature has been hovering around -8 and -7 degrees Celsius.
Also Read: Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
IMD officials said that a western disturbance (winds blowing from the Mediterranean) is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh between January 22 and 25 , bringing widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain in the plains of Jammu..
“The western disturbance will affect the region from Friday evening and may impact air and surface transport,” said Met director Sonam Lotus.
The weather office said that the coldest place in the valley on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday was Qazigund in south Kashmir where the mercury plunged to -8.6 degrees Celsius, around 5 notches below normal.
The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -6. 2 degrees Celsius while the temperature went down to -8.4 degrees Celsius in the tourist resort of Pahalgam. Winter capital Jammu recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius as night temperature.
