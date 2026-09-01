Kaushambi cracker factory blast: Owner arrested after police encounter in Prayagraj

The owner of the firecracker factory where a powerful explosion took place along the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border leaving 11 people dead, has been arrested after a police encounter on Tuesday, officials said. The owner was intercepted by a police team around 4am on Tuesday in the Saiyad Sarawan area. (Representative file photo)

The owner Naushad was intercepted by a police team around 4am on Tuesday in the Saiyad Sarawan area in Kaushambi. According to police, when the team tried to stop him, Naushad opened fire. The police retaliated, and a bullet hit him in the leg.

He was subsequently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police said an illegal pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession.

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Blast triggered panic in surrounding areas

The blast took place on Monday afternoon in the Manauri market area in Kaushambi. The blast was so intense that its sound was reportedly heard several kilometers away. A large plume of smoke engulfed the area as firecrackers stored inside the factory continued to explode for a considerable period after the initial blast.

Eleven people, including eight children, lost their lives in the incident. Several others sustained injuries including five, who are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against six members of a family.

The FIR alleged that the family was involved in the large-scale illegal manufacture and storage of firecrackers inside residential premises without adequate safety measures.

The case has been registered under Sections 105 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 4, 5 and 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884.