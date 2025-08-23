Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University VC Hareram Tripathi, wife killed in road accident in UP's Mau

Varanasi: The vice chancellor of a government university in Maharashtra’s Nagpur and his wife were killed, and another person was injured after their car collided with a trailer parked near Basrathpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Police said that both bodies were sent for postmortem.(Representational)

Hareram Tripathi, vice chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University in Ramtek, and his wife Badami Devi, both residents of Mirganj in Gopalganj district of Bihar, were returning home from Nagpur, inspector-in-charge of the Doharighat police station Raj Kumar Singh said.

Vaibhav, who was injured in the accident, told the police that professor Tripathi started driving the car after he felt sleepy. “As the car reached near Basharathpur, in Doharighat area of Mau, the tyre got punctured and the car rammed into the trailer,” he said.

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice chancellor Bihari Lal Sharma Ji expressed condolences on the sudden demise of the former Vice Chancellor. “I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of prof. Hareram Tripathi Ji, former vice chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and current vice chancellor of Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek, and his wife Badami Devi in a road accident. I pray to Baba Vishwanath Ji for the peace of their souls. Om Shanti: Shanti: Shanti:”