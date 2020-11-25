KCR alerts top cops about possible communal violence in Telangana aimed at stalling civic polls

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:02 IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday alerted the state police department of a possible conspiracy by certain political elements to foment communal violence in parts of the state and spread it to Hyderabad so that the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are postponed.

The chief minister, who held an emergency meeting with top police officials to review the law and order situation in the state, said he had got definite information about the plan of some forces to create communal tension in the state. He instructed the police officials to take stern action against such anarchic forces and said a free hand would be given to them to defeat such forces.

KCR said during the ongoing electioneering for GHMC, certain leaders were trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. First, they used social media to spread fake news and tried to divert people with morphed photos. Later they started making provocative statements, but the people did not fall into their trap, he said.

“Now, they are trying to instigate communal clashes in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam and other places and campaign about them in Hyderabad. They want to create some trouble in Hyderabad at places of worship, so that there is communal violence in the city, as a result of which the GHMC polls are not held and postponed,” the chief minister said.

Stating that maintenance of law and order in the state was top priority of the government, KCR said any attempt by any element to disturb peace and harmony would be dealt with firmly and anti-social elements, whoever they might be and even if they belonged to the ruling party, would be crushed with an iron hand.

The chief minister also urged the people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred and clashes. He wanted people especially the youth to be cautious and warned they should not fall prey for those elements, who would try to stir up communal feelings.

He also appealed to political parties to wage a democratic fight in the polls in a transparent manner.