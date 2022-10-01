Home / India News / KCR donates 1 kg gold to temple ahead of national party launch

KCR donates 1 kg gold to temple ahead of national party launch

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Chief minister KCR offered 1 kg and 160 grams of gold to the deity towards gold plating of the “gopuram” over sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. (HT)
Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. (HT)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday conducted special prayers at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhongir district to seek divine blessings, ahead of his plan to launch a national party on October 5, coinciding with Dasara festival.

The chief minister offered 1 kg and 160 grams of gold to the deity towards gold plating of the “gopuram” over sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

On behalf of the chief minister, his grandson K Himanshu Rao presented a cheque for 52.48 lakhs to temple executive officer N Geetha towards the cost of the gold.

Following the chief minister’s footsteps, TRS lawmaker from Armoor constituency A Jeevan Reddy also presented a cheque for 50.15 lakh towards the cost of one kg of gold for gold plating of the temple tower. A couple of other TRS leaders also donated money to the temple towards gold plating expenditure.

The chief minister will visit famous Bhadrakali temple at Warangal on Saturday and conduct special prayers.

“He will present the registration papers of his proposed national party at the feet of the goddess to seek her blessings,” a party leader, who refused to be quoted, said.

KCR is also expected to visit Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipalli village in Siddipet district in the next couple of days. This has been his sentimental place of worship for him since he contested the first elections in 1985.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out