KCR donates 1 kg gold to temple ahead of national party launch

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday conducted special prayers at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta in Yadadri Bhongir district to seek divine blessings, ahead of his plan to launch a national party on October 5, coinciding with Dasara festival.

The chief minister offered 1 kg and 160 grams of gold to the deity towards gold plating of the “gopuram” over sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

On behalf of the chief minister, his grandson K Himanshu Rao presented a cheque for ₹52.48 lakhs to temple executive officer N Geetha towards the cost of the gold.

Following the chief minister’s footsteps, TRS lawmaker from Armoor constituency A Jeevan Reddy also presented a cheque for ₹50.15 lakh towards the cost of one kg of gold for gold plating of the temple tower. A couple of other TRS leaders also donated money to the temple towards gold plating expenditure.

The chief minister will visit famous Bhadrakali temple at Warangal on Saturday and conduct special prayers.

“He will present the registration papers of his proposed national party at the feet of the goddess to seek her blessings,” a party leader, who refused to be quoted, said.

KCR is also expected to visit Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipalli village in Siddipet district in the next couple of days. This has been his sentimental place of worship for him since he contested the first elections in 1985.

