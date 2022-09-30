KCR may launch his ‘national’ party on Vijaya Dasami, fate of TRS not clear yet

Hyderabad

Stage is set for the launch of a national party by Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Hyderabad on October 5, coinciding with the Dasara festival, a senior party leader privy to the development said.

“For the last few days, the party president has been doing marathon exercises on the name, structure and composition of the national party. The exercise has almost been completed. A formal announcement will be made on Vijaya Dasami festival, which is considered to be an auspicious day for launching any new venture,” the party leader said.

A meeting of the TRS legislature party would be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, at around noon on the day, where a one-line resolution would be adopted on the formation of the national party by the chief minister.

A similar resolution would be passed by the TRS state executive committee, which will be held soon after the legislature party meeting. All top leaders of the party, including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior state-level leaders, were asked to come to Telangana Bhavan on that day.

Later, KCR would announce the launch of the national party and explain its philosophy and agenda, the party leader said, adding that the chief minister would also announce national coordinators of the TRS at the same meeting.

Though the details of the name of the new national party have been kept a secret, the party leader quoted above said it is most likely to be “Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi” (BRS), which has already gone to the people.

However, it is not immediately known whether KCR will announce the disbanding of TRS and its merger with the BRS immediately or will retain the TRS for the time being.

The TRS leadership is also planning a massive publicity blitzkrieg on the day of Dasara in all major states welcoming the launch of the national party by KCR. “There will be hoardings in major cities across the country and front-page advertisements in all the major dailies in various states. The slogan: “Desh ki neta KCR” will be taken to every nook and corner of the country,” the party leader said.

In the second or third week of October, KCR is expected to address a huge public rally in Delhi, where he will announce other details about the party, including its national agenda and unveil the party flag. “Prominent leaders from various states, besides farmers’ representatives, would be invited for the meeting,” the party leader said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, along with his family members, will visit his favourite Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta of Yadadri-Bhongir district, about 60 km from Hyderabad, to seek divine blessings of the deity for his new political venture.

KCR is also expected to visit Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipalli village in Siddipet district, which has been his sentimental place of worship since he contested the first elections in 1985.

