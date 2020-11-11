Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:31 IST

The announcement by American pharmaceutical major Pfizer about Covid-19 vaccine trial has led to renewed hopes in a wold battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Experts, however, point towards the logistics of giving the potential vaccine to a larger population.

One of those experts is director of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria. He has expressed concern over the storage of Pfizer vaccine highlighting that the shots need to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius which would be a challenge for developing countries like India.

“Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius which is a challenge for developing countries like India where we will have difficulties in maintaining a cold chain, especially on rural missions,” Guleria told news agency ANI on Wednesday. “But it is overall encouraging news in vaccine research for those in Phase III trial,” he added.

Pfizer recently announced that its vaccine for coronavirus, in development with collaboration with German firm BioNTech, is 90% effective in preventing infections. The news came as a ray of hope as the countries across the world are battling unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on supply projections, the companies are expecting to supply 50 million vaccine doses globally by the end of this year. Up to 1.3 billion doses will be supplied in 2021.

The AIIMS director also spoke on Covid-19 situation in Delhi. Guleria attributed the recent spike to “super spreading events”.

“We’re seeing a surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Super spreading events, which are big crowds with attendees not taking precautions must have happened here. So we need to work aggressively towards curbing this number,” he said.

Delhi is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19, recording a spike in the number of daily cases.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain attributed the jump in cases to people not adhering to the Covid-19 precautionary measures and showing negligence in wearing a face mask.

Citing experts, he also said that the third wave could last for another 4-5 days.