‘Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara as people earlier believed,’ charges Javadekar

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:48 IST

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.

Javadekar, who is Delhi BJP ‘s Assembly election incharge, asserted that his party will form the next government in Delhi on its own.

“In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies,” Javadekar said at a press conference where AAP leader Guggan Singh joined BJP.

He said Kejriwal’s “original face” has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

“What he says, he does not do. He was sleeping for four-and-a-half years and now he has woken up for six months. Earlier he complained Modiji did not let him work, how is he working now,” Javadekar said.

He said Kejriwal’s “empire of lies” will be finished and BJP will be in power after the Assembly polls in Delhi.

“The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programmes of his government will come to power in Delhi,” the Union minister said.

He added that Delhi will be powered by a “triple engine” of development after BJP forms the government here as it already rules at the Centre and the three municipal corporations in the city.