e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara as people earlier believed,’ charges Javadekar

‘Kejriwal not like Castro, Guevara as people earlier believed,’ charges Javadekar

“In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies,” Javadekar said at a press conference on Monday.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses the first townhall meeting to discuss 'AAP ka Report Card', at Malavankar Auditorium, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying people believed him to be a great revolutionary like Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in 2015 but now he was exposed.

Javadekar, who is Delhi BJP ‘s Assembly election incharge, asserted that his party will form the next government in Delhi on its own.

“In 2015, people believed him (Kejriwal) to be a great revolutionary, as Fidel Castro or Che Guevara. But now they are fed up with (his) lies,” Javadekar said at a press conference where AAP leader Guggan Singh joined BJP.

He said Kejriwal’s “original face” has come in the open and people have realised the reality was nothing like what they believed about him.

“What he says, he does not do. He was sleeping for four-and-a-half years and now he has woken up for six months. Earlier he complained Modiji did not let him work, how is he working now,” Javadekar said.

He said Kejriwal’s “empire of lies” will be finished and BJP will be in power after the Assembly polls in Delhi.

“The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and programmes of his government will come to power in Delhi,” the Union minister said.

He added that Delhi will be powered by a “triple engine” of development after BJP forms the government here as it already rules at the Centre and the three municipal corporations in the city.

tags
top news
CM wants revenge, innocent protesters targeted: Priyanka targets Adityanath
CM wants revenge, innocent protesters targeted: Priyanka targets Adityanath
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Ajit Pawar back as Deputy CM, Aaditya becomes minister as Uddhav Thackeray expands cabinet
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Dense fog shrouds Delhi, 500 flights delayed, trains running late
Samsung at CES 2020: Invisible keyboard, humanoid robot, and more
Samsung at CES 2020: Invisible keyboard, humanoid robot, and more
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
PM Modi’s fresh appeal to critics of CAA is Sadhguru’s video explainer
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Kia Seltos passes ANCAP safety test with five-star rating
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
Watch: Indian diaspora’s pro-CAA demonstration at Times Square, New York
trending topics
Anti-CAA protestDelhiSourav GangulyAmitabh BachchanAnti-defection law

don't miss

latest news

india news