Kejriwal says Delhi's law and order situation 'in serious turmoil'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned the law and order situation in the national capital and urged Union Home minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take action after two crimes were reported in the last 36 hours.
"Deeply concerned by the murder of a 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The chief minister's tweet comes after a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area. The injured boy, a resident Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.
In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.
In another gruesome crime, the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Khichripur three days ago, was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning. The police has said that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault.
Four alleged kidnappers, who live in the same neighbourhood as the girl’s family, have been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder.
The arrested persons were identified by their first names -- Johnny alias Shiva, the key suspect, his cousin Naresh, Kailash and Tarun. “In the kidnapping and murder case of Kalyanpuri, four persons have been arrested and the weapon of the offence has been recovered,” said deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav.
The girl’s murder also took on a political colour, as one of the wards in the area is going to municipal by-polls on Sunday.
Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji Atishi said, “Despite having CCTV footage, the Delhi Police could not save the missing girl, even though there was heavy police presence in the area when BJP leaders came here to campaign for the municipal by-polls. People of Delhi, especially Dalits, feel unsafe because the Delhi Police is incapable of protecting their lives.”
