Kejriwal to review Covid-19 situation in Delhi as daily cases inch closer to 20K

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital on Saturday in a meeting with top officials amid an exponential rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for Covid-19 management in the Capital, and health minister Satyendar Jain will attend the afternoon meeting.

"To monitor the current situation of Corona in Delhi on a day-to-day basis, Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a review meeting on COVID management along with the nodal minister, health minister and officials at 1 PM today," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Kejriwal also appealed to people to stay indoors with a weekend curfew in effect and help authorities in bringing the pandemic under control.

"Due to coronavirus, there is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow. Please follow it. We all have to defeat Corona together," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

Delhi recorded the biggest single-day jump of 19,486 Covid-19 cases and 141 deaths on Friday, breaking the record of all its previous daily spikes. The number of active cases in the city increased to 61,005 from 54,309 the day before, the bulletin stated.

Authorities on Friday issued an order "reiterating the guidelines of Covid-19 dead body management to ensure better management of dead bodies of COVID positive/suspect persons at the mortuaries of various hospitals" under the Delhi government as the Capital’s medical infrastructure and crematoriums were overwhelmed due to a spike in cases and deaths.