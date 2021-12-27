‘Want to tell Centre with folded hands these are our people,’ says Kejriwal as he visits Singhu

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:28 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last four weeks against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre in September.

The Punjab Academy of the Delhi government organised a kirtan durbar on Sunday at Singhu border. Kejriwal and Sisodia paid a visit to the musical event and were seated among the audience.