 Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Kejriwal said Fadnavis, Vasundhara Raje, Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been sidelined in the BJP to make Amit Shah the PM.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday repeated his claim that Amit Shah would become the prime minister after Narendra Modi becomes 75 in 2025 and said the prime minister never said he won't retire after becoming 75. In a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Kejriwal said when he raised the issue of PM Modi's age and retirement in New Delhi, Amit Shah and several other leaders opposed it but PM Modi never mentioned he won't retire at 75. “The entire country has trust that Modi will not break his rule of retirement age at 75,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'
Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'

Lok Sabha election: Full coverage

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The stage has been set for Amit Shah to be the prime minister. For him, the BJP has sidelined every challenge like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadnavis. Now the only challenge is Yogi Adityanath who will be removed within 2-3 months," Kejriwal said adding that no BJP leader objected to what he said about Adityanath implying that Adityanath's farewell is almost certain.

Kejriwal said the BJP's ‘big plan’ if they win the election is to end reservation.

In his first rally after coming out of Tihar, Kejriwal said voting for the BJP would mean voting to make Amit Shah the prime minister as Narendra Modi would become 75 in 2025 and going by the party rule no one above the age of 75 can hold any position. Amit Shah replied to Kejriwal's claim and said Narendra Modi would complete his term and lead the party even after 2029. Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of creating confusion while there is none inside the party over the leadership.

"I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It's not written in BJP's constitution anywhere that he can't be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party," Amit Shah said

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On