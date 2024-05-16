Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday repeated his claim that Amit Shah would become the prime minister after Narendra Modi becomes 75 in 2025 and said the prime minister never said he won't retire after becoming 75. In a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Kejriwal said when he raised the issue of PM Modi's age and retirement in New Delhi, Amit Shah and several other leaders opposed it but PM Modi never mentioned he won't retire at 75. “The entire country has trust that Modi will not break his rule of retirement age at 75,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah to be PM' claim: 'Modi never said he won't retire at 75'

"The stage has been set for Amit Shah to be the prime minister. For him, the BJP has sidelined every challenge like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadnavis. Now the only challenge is Yogi Adityanath who will be removed within 2-3 months," Kejriwal said adding that no BJP leader objected to what he said about Adityanath implying that Adityanath's farewell is almost certain.

Kejriwal said the BJP's ‘big plan’ if they win the election is to end reservation.

In his first rally after coming out of Tihar, Kejriwal said voting for the BJP would mean voting to make Amit Shah the prime minister as Narendra Modi would become 75 in 2025 and going by the party rule no one above the age of 75 can hold any position. Amit Shah replied to Kejriwal's claim and said Narendra Modi would complete his term and lead the party even after 2029. Amit Shah accused Kejriwal of creating confusion while there is none inside the party over the leadership.

"I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75. It's not written in BJP's constitution anywhere that he can't be the prime minister. He will be the prime minister and complete his term. There is no confusion in the party," Amit Shah said