Kejriwal’s wife launches ‘ashirvad’ campaign

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, on Friday launched “Kejriwal ko aashirwad [bless Kejriwal]” campaign via WhatsApp, urging people to send blessings and good wishes to the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita. (ANI)

“You can also share any message. Many mothers and daughters have sent wishes for their son and brother [Kejriwal]. I got many calls, and many people were observing fast for Arvind Kejriwal. Write and send your love on this WhatsApp number. He will feel good reading your messages. I will deliver all the messages to him in jail,” said Sunita. “You do not need to be an AAP worker to send him a message. Do send messages to Arvind Kejriwal regardless of which party you belong to.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21, hours after the Delhi high court denied his request for interim protection from arrest for alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Sunita referred to Kejriwal’s statement in a Delhi court on Thursday as ED got an extension in his remand. She added Kejriwal has challenged the most corrupt, dictatorial, and powerful forces. “Arvind Kejriwal spoke in the court yesterday [Thursday] and presented his side. You all must have heard it. If you have not heard it, please hear it once. It requires a lot of courage to speak in front of the court the way he did it. He is a true patriot, similarly, our freedom fighter used to fight against the dictatorship of the British,” she said.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused ED of running a racket in the name of investigating the excise policy case. He said ED’s sole intention was to crush the AAP and implicate him. Kejriwal attempted to link a “racket” in the excise policy probe to money received by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds from some businessmen linked to the probe.

Sunita asked people to consider Kejriwal their son and brother. “Will you not support him in this fight? I have full faith that together we will fight this out.”

This was Sunita’s third media appearance since Kejriwal’s arrest. AAP ministers have clarified that Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister, insisting his arrest is a political conspiracy.

On Thursday, Sunita said Kejriwal’s health was not good and that he was being harassed and troubled. “The people will give answers.”