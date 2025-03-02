Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher abuses Bihar in viral video, suspended

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has suspended a probationary teacher after a viral video of her making derogatory remarks against Bihar and its people went viral. Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, has been suspended for anti-Bihar remarks.

Deepali, a primary teacher on probation, posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jehanabad district, in a viral video which HT cannot independently verify, was heard abusing Bihar and making other objectionable remarks.

"There are a lot of Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country where I could have been posted. People don't like Kolkata region that much, but

I was ready for that as well. West Bengal is fine, no problem with that. My friend has been posted in Darjeeling, can you imagine? One got Silchar in the Northeast, wow! Another friend got posted in Bangalore. But what was their enmity with me? They gave me a posting in India's worst region," the teacher was quoted as saying in the viral video.

“I am not kidding, the situation of Bihar is f*** up. It is not even hyped up, it is f*** up. And me being here, I can see it everyday. People have no civic sense,” she said in another video.

“As per provisions of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, posted at KVS (Jehanabad), is suspended with immediate effect. She will report to KVS, Mashrakh, in Saran district," PTI quoted the KVS Sanghathan statement.

Bihar MP thanks Kendriya Vidyalaya for action

Lok Sabha MP Shambhavi, who represents Samastipur in Bihar, had objected to the KV teacher's anti-Bihar remark.

“Such statements are highly inappropriate, unacceptable, and unbecoming of an educator who is responsible for imparting knowledge and value to students,” the Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP had said.

After the teacher's suspension, Shambhavi wrote,"Teacher Deepali, who used abusive language against Bihar, has been suspended with immediate effect. My heartfelt thanks to @KVS_HQ for taking prompt cognizance."