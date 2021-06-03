Home / India News / Kerala adds 11 more categories in priority group for Covid-19 vaccination
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a civil hospital. (AFP)
Kerala adds 11 more categories in priority group for Covid-19 vaccination

As many as 32 categories of people belonging to the age group were included in the group earlier by considering them as frontline workers.
ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:48 AM IST

The Kerala government on Wednesday included 11 more categories, in the priority group under the 18-44 age group for Covid-19 vaccination.

As many as 32 categories of people belonging to the age group were included in the group earlier by considering them as frontline workers.

On the orders of Governor, Principal Secretary, Rajan Khobragade said more categories were added to the priority list after the government received requests from many departments and the general public for vaccination priority.

As per the new decision, field workers of Meteorology Department, field workers of Metro rail, field worker of water metro, Haj pilgrims, ambulance drivers, bank employees, medical representatives, Air India field officers, police trainee, volunteers working in the field and all above 18 years in Tribal colonies will also come in the group.

Judicial Officers and staff of High Court and Subordinate Courts, bedridden patients of the age group between 18 and 44 and age group above 45 years have also been included in this list.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday recorded 19,661 new Covid-19 cases and 213 deaths.

There are 1,92,165 active in the state.

