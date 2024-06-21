 Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges ‘upper caste politics’ over appointment of Lok Sabha protem speaker | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges ‘upper caste politics’ over appointment of Lok Sabha protem speaker

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh is an eight-time MP in the Lok Sabha, while BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab is only a seven-time MP.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing it of violating parliamentary conventions by not appointing Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh as pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Vijayan accused the BJP of not following “parliamentary democratic principles and past conventions” while being arrogant.(ANI)
Vijayan accused the BJP of not following "parliamentary democratic principles and past conventions" while being arrogant.

According to convention, the most senior MP in the Lok Sabha is supposed to be the pro-tem speaker and Suresh is the senior most MP serving eight times.

ALSO READ | Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, Lok Sabha's new pro-tem Speaker?

CM Vijayan also asked why BJP hasn't clarified those who suspect that Suresh was not considered due to "upper caste politics", which is followed by the Sangh Parivar, reported PTI.

Suresh was elected from the reserved constituency of Mavelikkara in Kerala by defeating CPI's candidate Arun Kumar CA by a margin of 10,868 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Vijayan also demanded clarification on why the convention was not followed in this issue, following BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab's apppointment as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Mahtab, a seven-term parliamentarian was appointed as the pro-tem Speaker on Thursday.

ALSO READ | President Droupadi Murmu appoints BJP's Bhartruhari Mahtab as Lok Sabha protem speaker

Vijayan accused the BJP of not following “parliamentary democratic principles and past conventions” while being arrogant.

Vijayan also questioned the ruling party's rationale behind keeping the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha vacant for five years while not allowing anyone from the opposition to take up the role.

ALSO READ | Pinarayi Vijayan faces rare censure within CPI(M) after LS polls drub

Vijayan also said that this haughty approach of the BJP leadership is challenge and insult to the Indian democracy, reported PTI.

The pro-tem Speaker will preside over the Lok Sabha sessions until the Speaker is chosen through an election which is set to take place on June 26. The pro-tem Speaker will administer the oath to the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha which will take place June 24-25, reported PTI.

 

News / India News / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges ‘upper caste politics’ over appointment of Lok Sabha protem speaker
