Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala court sentences 10 to life for Periya murders, ex-MLA gets 5-year in jail

ANI |
Jan 03, 2025 03:41 PM IST

A special CBI court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Friday sentenced 10 accused out of 24 in the Periya double murder case to life imprisonment.

A special CBI court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Friday sentenced 10 accused out of 14 pledged guilty in the Periya double murder case to life imprisonment.

Ten of the fourteen defendants in the Periya double murder case who were found guilty were given life sentences by a special CBI court in Ernakulam, Kerala.(PTI/representative)
Ten of the fourteen defendants in the Periya double murder case who were found guilty were given life sentences by a special CBI court in Ernakulam, Kerala.(PTI/representative)

The court has also sentenced the former MLA and CPM leader K V Kunhiraman, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the murder.

Also read: Kerala: School bus overturns, Class 5 student crushed to death in Kannur; caught on camera

This development is related to the murder of Congress youth workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Periya, Kasaragod, on February 17, 2019, allegedly by CPI (M) activists.

Also read: Satheesan alleges 101 crore loss in Kerala financial body’s investment in Reliance

Earlier on December 28, the court had pleaded guilty to 14 accused involved in the case while acquitting the remaining 10.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On