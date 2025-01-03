Kerala court sentences 10 to life for Periya murders, ex-MLA gets 5-year in jail

A special CBI court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Friday sentenced 10 accused out of 14 pledged guilty in the Periya double murder case to life imprisonment. Ten of the fourteen defendants in the Periya double murder case who were found guilty were given life sentences by a special CBI court in Ernakulam, Kerala.(PTI/representative)

The court has also sentenced the former MLA and CPM leader K V Kunhiraman, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the murder.

This development is related to the murder of Congress youth workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Periya, Kasaragod, on February 17, 2019, allegedly by CPI (M) activists.

Earlier on December 28, the court had pleaded guilty to 14 accused involved in the case while acquitting the remaining 10.