Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs invokes COFEPOSA on two prime accused

Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs invokes COFEPOSA on two prime accused

In its application, Customs said the investigation was at a crucial stage and probe agencies needed their prolonged custody. An accused charged with COFEPOSA can be kept in preventive custody up to a year without trial.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The Customs slapped the provision after Swapna Suresh obtained bail in two cases.
The Customs slapped the provision after Swapna Suresh obtained bail in two cases. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Customs department on Saturday slapped the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) on the main accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Sandeep Nair.

A senior official who is part of the multi-agency probe said Customs got the clearance and the warrant in this connection was handed over to jail authorities. In its application, Customs said the investigation was at a crucial stage and probe agencies needed their prolonged custody. An accused charged with COFEPOSA can be kept in preventive custody up to a year without trial. The Customs slapped the provision after Suresh obtained bail in two cases.

But she remained in jail as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had booked her under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Usually, COFEPOSA is invoked on habitual offenders who pose a threat to the country’s economy.

At least 30 people were arrested in connection with the case which surfaced after the recovery of 30 kg gold from a consignment that came to the UAE consulate in the state capital in July camouflaged as diplomatic luggage. This is the first time UAPA was invoked in a smuggling case in the country.

