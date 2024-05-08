 Kerala guv Arif Mohammad Khan visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple, bows down before deity | Watch video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kerala guv Arif Mohammad Khan visits Ayodhya's Ram Temple, bows down before deity | Watch video

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 10:24 PM IST

A video shared by the Raj Bhawan showed Khan bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla as chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ echo in the background.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(X/RajBhawan)
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(X/RajBhawan)

In a video posted on X, Kerala Raj Bhawan said the governor visited the Ram Temple and had a darshan.

The handle also posted a video of Khan bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla as chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ echo in the background.

Later, Khan told reported that he visited Ayodhya twice earlier in January.

“I came to Ayodhya twice in January. The feeling at that time is the same even today,” Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said, according to news agency PTI.

He further said: "I have come to Ayodhya many times. It is not just a matter of happiness for us, instead it is a matter of pride, that coming to Ayodhya and worshipping Shriram." the governor told reporters.

Last week, Khan addressed a seminar on "Vedic wisdom for cosmic harmony" at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), reported PTI.

In his address, he said that imbibing Vedic education in our conduct is the best way to propagate Vedic education and added that the world would learn lessons from it.

The Kerala governor asserted that “all our constitutional ideals are rooted in our traditions.” "But we believe that these have come from the West as we know little about our culture and heritage," he pointed out, according to PTI.

The governor pointed out that all cultures pass through different phases, see ups and downs. He stressed that things are not always as we see, and we have to see reality with closed eyes.

"Our culture is to move from small truth to bigger truth and chart a new path every day, and the day we fully understand our culture and heritage, all misgivings would evaporate," the governor said, adding that our roots are very deep.

 

Get Current Updates on India News
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
