President in Ayodhya: Droupadi Murmu offers prayers in Ram Janmabhoomi temple, performs ‘aarti’ | Watch

President Droupadi Murmu made her inaugural visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday, May 1. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, marked by a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, she also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple and performed rituals at the Sarayu River. President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, her first visit since it was inaugurated in January.(X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

In a video shared by the President's official X handle, Murmu was seen offering prayers to Lord Ram Lalla at the temple with the assistance of priests.

In a separate video posted by news agency ANI, the President could be seen making offerings at the Sarayu River, situated alongside the Ram Temple, with the aid of priests who guide her through the rituals. She performed the ‘aarti’ ceremony on the riverbanks.

Ram Temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, speaking to news agency ANI about President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the temple, said, “It felt great. The President had the darshan. Seeing how devoted she is to Ram Lalla - she performed aarti, bowed before Him, and offered prayers - only someone devoted to Ram Lalla can do that...I think this is amazing. This is a lesson to all devotees of Lord Ram - how devoted the Prime Minister and President are to Lord Ram.”

Upon her arrival in Ayodhya, President Murmu was warmly greeted by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Ram Temple inauguration

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple took place on January 22 this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Vedic rituals, guided by a group of priests. Personalities from various spiritual and religious sects across the country attended the event.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Temple follows traditional Nagara architectural style, with dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors.

The temple's pillars and walls are adorned with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the idol of Shri Ramlalla, depicting the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

Following Lord Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony, Ayodhya witnessed an influx of devotees, with a growing number of visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple each day.

On April 17, the forehead of the Lord Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Temple was illuminated by 'Surya Tilak' (Sun’s rays) to commemorate Ram Navami. This ceremonial event was organised by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the temple trust and has been planned for every Ram Navami since this year. The 'Surya tilak' effect on the deity was achieved through an intricate mechanism using mirrors and lenses.