Home / India News / Kerala HC orders CBI probe into custodial death of farmer in Pathanamthitta

Kerala HC orders CBI probe into custodial death of farmer in Pathanamthitta

The high court bench also directed Mathai’s wife to do necessary requirements for the last rites of the deceased person’s body, which has been kept at the Ranni Marthoma Hospital mortuary ever since his death on July 28.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kochi, Kerala
A single-judge bench of Justice VG Arun, after hearing arguments from all the sides on a petition filed by Mathai’s wife, handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI.
A single-judge bench of Justice VG Arun, after hearing arguments from all the sides on a petition filed by Mathai's wife, handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI.
         

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged custodial death of PP Mathai, a farmer who was found dead in a well hours after he was allegedly taken into custody by Forest Department officials.

A single-judge bench of Justice VG Arun, after hearing arguments from all the sides on a petition filed by Mathai’s wife, handed over the probe in the matter to the CBI. The State government submitted that it is ready to hand over the case to the CBI.

The bench also directed Mathai’s wife to do necessary requirements for the last rites of the deceased person’s body, which has been kept at the Ranni Marthoma Hospital mortuary ever since his death on July 28.

His wife Sheeba and family members are adamant that the body will not be buried until those responsible for his death are arrested.

The body of PP Mathai was found in a well hours after he was allegedly taken into custody by Forest Department officials of the Chittar forest division in Pathanamthitta district for questioning him over the destruction of a camera in the region.

Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end 'season of darkness'
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea's most powerful woman and now 'de facto second-in-command'
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
