Kerala, Karnataka mull restrictions in theatres as daily Covid-19 cases decrease

With the number of single-day coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections reducing in the states of Kerala and Karnataka, both governments have said that a decision on either reopening theatres or allowing them to function with full capacity would be taken soon.

Karnataka’s health minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that the state government might consider allowing 100% occupancy in theatres and also revoke some other restrictions on swimming pools and pubs. “The government wants to support the theatres. We are aware that the entire film business, including cinema theatres, cinema staff have suffered huge financial losses. The government is thinking positively,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

However, the minister also struck a cautious tone saying that the government does not want the infections to flare up due to the reopening and a decision would be taken accordingly. “In two-three days we will discuss with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC-consisting of experts), following which the chief minister along with senior ministers will take a final decision,” he added.

Also read | Covid R-value drops below 1 in September, remains above 1 in some major cities

The state currently allows theatres to run with half their capacity while the film industry has been pressing for the full operation of theatres. “We had earlier planned to allow all activities in all the districts on reporting less than 2% (positivity), so as cinema theatres are already in loss, and the entire film industry has suffered financial losses, the government will have to stand by them,” Sudhakar further said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Kerala too, the state government had hinted that a decision regarding the reopening of theatres could be expected soon.

Saji Cheriyan, state minister for cultural affairs and fisheries, said that the government would consider reopening theatres in the next phase. Unlike Karnataka, in Kerala theatres have remained shut for nearly six months due to the second wave of infections in the state, according to a report by the Malayalam news website Mathrubhumi.

“The current situation in the state is comparatively better. Of course, we are thinking about its reopening. After reaching an understanding, a decision will be taken in this regard soon,” Cheriyan said, according to PTI. Further, he also highlighted that the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala has shown a decline in the past few days. The state has also recently announced 90% inoculation of first doses to eligible beneficiaries there and is also planning to reopen educational institutions from October.

On Tuesday, Karnataka logged 818 new infections of Covid-19 and 21 fatalities as the tally there reached 2,969,361 and the death toll touched 37,648. While in Kerala, 15,768 more people tested positive for the disease and 214 succumbed to their illness.

So far, 4,539,926 people have been infected by the virus and 23,897 have died in Kerala. The active caseload stood at 13,741 in Karnataka while in Kerala it was 161,195, according to the latest data.