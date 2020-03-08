e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kerala legislator N Vijayan Pillai dies at 65

Kerala legislator N Vijayan Pillai dies at 65

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Pillai got a seat under the banner of a faction of the Communist Marxist Party and defeated local legislator and son of John, Shibhu Baby John, by 6,189 votes.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kollam
The 65-year-old began his political career in the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was a close aide of Baby John.
The 65-year-old began his political career in the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was a close aide of Baby John.(ANI Photo )
         

N Vijayan Pillai, the Left ruling front legislator from Chavara, passed away in early on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi, said family sources.

He was under treatment for a terminal illness for the past two months. The last rites would be held at his home near Kollam.

The 65-year-old began his political career in the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was a close aide of Baby John.

After representing the local bodies for over two decades, he moved to the Congress party but after a few years, he left the Congress.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Pillai got a seat under the banner of a faction of the Communist Marxist Party and defeated local legislator and son of John, Shibhu Baby John, by 6,189 votes.

tags
top news
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can withdraw from ATMs
In late-night tweet, Yes Bank says debit cardholders can withdraw from ATMs
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
Amid panic over coronavirus, fresh struggle to quell misinformation ensues
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
95 legislators from across parties skip panel meets
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Choosing a Congress president, democratically, writes Ramachandra Guha
Women’s participation in labour market reflects a declining trend
Women’s participation in labour market reflects a declining trend
Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2020
Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news