Kerala legislator N Vijayan Pillai dies at 65

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 08:13 IST

N Vijayan Pillai, the Left ruling front legislator from Chavara, passed away in early on Sunday at a private hospital in Kochi, said family sources.

He was under treatment for a terminal illness for the past two months. The last rites would be held at his home near Kollam.

The 65-year-old began his political career in the Revolutionary Socialist Party and was a close aide of Baby John.

After representing the local bodies for over two decades, he moved to the Congress party but after a few years, he left the Congress.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Pillai got a seat under the banner of a faction of the Communist Marxist Party and defeated local legislator and son of John, Shibhu Baby John, by 6,189 votes.