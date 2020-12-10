e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala local body elections: 8,116 wards, 451 local bodies, 5 districts in 2nd phase polling

Kerala local body elections: 8,116 wards, 451 local bodies, 5 districts in 2nd phase polling

As many as 12,643 polling booths have been set up and webcasting has also been introduced in 473 problematic polling booths. A total of 63,187 personnel have been deployed for election duty.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 06:20 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
7,255 candidates will be competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi.
7,255 candidates will be competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi.(HT Photo)
         

The polling for 8,116 wards in 451 local bodies across Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts will be held in the second phase of local body polls in Kerala on Thursday. Voting will begin at 7am and close at 6pm.

As many as 12,643 polling booths have been set up and webcasting has also been introduced in 473 problematic polling booths. A total of 63,187 personnel have been deployed for election duty.

The Ernakulam district, which includes the Kochi corporation, has 2,045 wards in 111 local bodies. 3,132 polling booths have been set up in the district for 25,900,200 voters. There are 272 problematic booths. 15,660 personnel have been deployed for election duty in the district.

7,255 candidates will be competing in the Ernakulam district, including 400 in Kochi. Besides the corporation, the polls will be held at 82 grama panchayats, 14 block panchayats, 13 municipalities and one district panchayat in Ernakulam.

The first of the three-phase election in the state witnessed a voter turnout of 72.67 per cent, with 98,57,208 voters participants, including 51,28,361 females, 47,28,489 males, 93 transgenders and 265 NRIs. The final phase will be held on December 14. Votes will be counted on December 16.

Of the five districts that went to polls on Tuesday in the first phase, Thiruvananthapuram recorded 69.76 per cent polling, Kollam saw 73.41 per cent, Pathanamthitta 69.70 per cent, Alappuzha 77.23 per cent and Idukki witnessed 74.56 per cent.

The turnout in Kollam corporation was 59.73 per cent while in Thiruvananthapuram corporation 66.06 per cent of voters cast their votes.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In