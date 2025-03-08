Kerala: Man dies in Kozhikode after swallowing drug packets to evade police

A 28-year-old man, identified as Shanid from Mykavu near Kozhikode in Kerala, died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment after swallowing two packets of MDMA to evade police, news agency PTI reported citing police. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. (File)(PTI)

Shanid, who had multiple drug-related cases against him at Thamarassery and Kodencherry police stations, tried to flee after ingesting the drug packets when confronted by police in Thamarassery on Friday.

He was apprehended and admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where an endoscopy revealed two packets containing white granules in his stomach. Despite medical intervention, he died at 11.20 am on Saturday, hospital sources told PTI.

Unemployed drug addict arrested in Punjab's Mohali

Mohali police in Punjab arrested an unemployed drug addict on Tuesday, March 4, for stealing ₹4.5 lahks in Indian currency along with foreign currencies from 10 countries, totalling around ₹8 lahks, to support his addiction.

The accused, identified as Ankur Vaid from Sector 39-C, Chandigarh, was linked to a theft case involving dollars and dirhams from a shop handling Western Union and MoneyGram transfers.

The arrest came after a theft complaint was filed by Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Sector 42-B, on February 22, 2025. Singh, who runs a computer shop in Phase 7, reported that on February 21, around 7 am, he briefly left his shop after lighting incense and locking it before heading to a Gurudwara in Sohana. Upon his return, he found the back door broken and foreign currency stolen from his office drawer.

A case was registered at Mataur police station under sections 331(3), 305, and 317(2) of the BNS. CCTV footage from the shop captured the suspect breaking in and stealing the money.

(With PTI inputs)