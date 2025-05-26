Kerala on alert after Liberian cargo ship sinks, public asked to stay away from the coast

Containers from the Liberian cargo ship, which sank off the Kerala coast on Sunday, have now started to wash ashore. Following the capsize, the state declared an emergency for any potential oil spill or chemical leakage. Liberian-flagged ship's containers heading towards the Kerala coast after it sunk in the middle of the sea.(AFP)

With the Indian Coast Guard and Navy on high alert, the public has been asked to stay away from the coast and not touch foreign objects as the state monitors the high-pressure situation.

Liberian ship capsizes off Kerala coast | What we know