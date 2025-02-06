Menu Explore
Kerala: One killed, three injured in cooking steamer explosion at Kaloor eatery

PTI |
Feb 06, 2025 09:19 PM IST

A worker named Sumith died and three others were severely burned after a cooking steamer exploded at i'Deli Cafe in Kaloor.

A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

According to Fire and Rescue Services authorities, a cooking steamer burst at a restaurant in Kaloor on Thursday, killing a worker and seriously injuring three of his coworkers.(Hindustan Times/representative)
According to Fire and Rescue Services authorities, a cooking steamer burst at a restaurant in Kaloor on Thursday, killing a worker and seriously injuring three of his coworkers.(Hindustan Times/representative)

The deceased has been identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, police said.

The injured -- Ali, Lulu, and Kiran -- were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Also read: Fire at Islamic school in Northwestern Nigeria kills 17 children

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, they received an alert at 4.23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control.

"It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe’s cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a few customers who were seated outside managed to escape unhurt.

Also read: Ghaziabad shops, cars damaged in blasts as truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire

Palarivattom police, who inspected the site, said a case would be registered, and further investigation is underway.

