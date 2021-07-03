Home / India News / Kerala records 12,095 new Covid-19 cases, tally moves close to 3-million mark
Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases, with 1,553 new cases, followed by Kollam - 1,271 and Kozhikode 1,180.
Kerala records 12,095 new Covid-19 cases, tally moves close to 3-million mark

As many as 10,243 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 2,831,394 and the number of active cases has touched 103,764.
PTI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:23 AM IST

Kerala recorded 12,095 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the infection count to 29,49,128, while the toll rose to 13,505 with 146 more deaths.

As many as 10,243 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,31,394 and the number of active cases has touched 1,03,764, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,19,659 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.11 per cent.

So far, 2,33,18,214 samples have been tested.

Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases, with 1,553 new cases, followed by Kollam - 1,271 and Kozhikode 1,180.

Of the new cases, 58 are health workers, 68 had come from outside the state and 11,363 were infected through contact with source of contact being not clear in 606 cases, the release said.

There are currently 3,91,753 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,67,251 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,113 in hospitals.

