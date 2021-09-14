Kerala records 15,876 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases below 2 lakh mark

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala saw a slight uptick on Tuesday when the state recorded 15,876 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to state government's health department.

The state also registered 25,654 recoveries and 129 deaths in the said period, the health department data showed. With this, the death toll in Kerala has reached 22,779.

Of the new cases, 95 were health workers, 44 from outside the state and 14,959 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 778 cases.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043), the health department said.

The number of active cases in the state went below the two lakh mark - at 1,98,865. The positivity rate has come down to 15.12 per cent as compared to Monday's data. However, 91,885 samples were tested till yesterday, whereas the number went up to 1,05,005 today.

There are currently 5,75,668 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,46,791 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,877 in hospitals.

On Monday, Kerala recorded 15,058 Covid-19 cases and the test positivity rate stood at 16.69 per cent. It also reported 99 deaths on Monday and the active cases were 2,08,773.

The state had seen close to 30,000 cases daily during the first week of September, when a resurgent Covid-19 wreaked havoc.