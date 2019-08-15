Kerala flood toll hits 102, rains to continue for 2 more days

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:35 IST

The death toll in Kerala due to flood and landslides rose to 102, even as torrential rains lashed central and north Kerala on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department office said heavy rains will continue in many parts of the state for two more days.

A family of three was washed away in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh resulting in the death of two, even as seven bodies were recovered in Karnataka, taking the death toll in the flood-affected state to 61. Till Tuesday, 49 deaths were reported in flood-related incidents in five western Maharashtra districts of Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara and Solapur, officials said.

In Kavalappara, in Kerala’s Malappuram district, where a landslide decimated an entire village on the night of August 8, 29 people are still trapped in slush and debris. Rescue operations were disrupted on several occasions after heavy rains threatened further landslides, the state disaster management authority said. Over 88 landslides have already occurred in the state in the past week. Relief worth Rs 10 lakh for those who have lost land and house, and Rs 10,000 to each calamity-hit family staying in rescue camps, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

A professor of physics, his wife and daughter were swept away after the bridge on which they were standing to take a selfie, caved in due to heavy rainfall in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. RD Gupta, a professor in a government college was rescued, but his wife and daughter Ashruti drowned, police officials said. A man was swept away in Badwan village while attempting to cross an overflowing bridge. The police are yet to identify him.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s home on the banks of river Krishna at Vundavalli in Amaravati faced a threat on Wednesday as the river water flooded steps located in the backyard. “The caretakers of the house have placed sandbags at the peripheries of the house in order to prevent entry of water into the premises. They also shifted Naidu’s belongings, including furniture from ground floor to the first floor as a precautionary measure. His convoy of vehicles has been relocated to a private resort at Mangalagiri,” an official familiar with the development, said. The Telugu Desam Party president and his family members vacated the house, which they have taken on lease, on Tuesday evening.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s home on the banks of Krishna in Amaravati faced a threat due to rise in water level on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. ( HT Photo )

Krishna river has received more than 4.41 lakh cusecs of water from Pulichintala dam located upstream. As a result, officials lifted all the 70 gates of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada to discharge nearly 1.50 lakh cusecs to the Krishna delta system.

At least 13 Odisha districts including several coastal ones on the banks of river Mahanadi and its distributaries are bracing for a flood from Thursday with Hirakud reservoir all set to release the first floodwater of this monsoon from today. Bolangir, Sonepur and Kalahandi districts remained flooded, despite a let-up in the rain. More than 90 per cent of Bolangir town has been inundated.

In Karnataka, nearly 700,000 have been evacuated till date. Meanwhile, life is slowly limping back to normalcy in Kolhapur and Sangli as the flood water has receded in these districts of Maharashtra and the key rivers there are now also flowing below the danger mark.

Till Tuesday, 645,000 people were shifted to safer locations in Kolhapur and Sangli, which have been the worst affected by floods following heavy rains in western Maharashtra and Konkan region. In Madhya Pradesh, around 3,000 people were shifted to relief camps following a heavy downpour. In Kerala, more than 189,000 people are staying in 1,118 camps in different parts of the state.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 09:35 IST