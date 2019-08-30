e-paper
Rajiv Gauba, who helped abrogate Article 370, takes over as Cabinet Secretary

A 1982-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, Gauba was till recently Union home secretary. He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (L) with his predecessor P.K. Sinha in New Delhi on Friday.
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (L) with his predecessor P.K. Sinha in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI Photo)
         

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Gauba on Friday took over as the cabinet secretary following the superannuation of P K Sinha. Sinha was on Friday appointed officer on special duty in the Prime Minister’s Office.

A 1982-batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, Gauba was till recently Union home secretary. He has also represented India at the International Monetary Fund, according to an official statement said.

He was one of the key implementers of the government’s decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into two Union territories. The statement said he is “widely credited for flawless and smooth implementation of the decision.” “With an eye for details, he spearheaded the formulation and execution of these initiatives in MHA. Along with a small core team, he gave final shape to constitutional and legal aspects while working out administrative and security arrangements,” it said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 20:48 IST

