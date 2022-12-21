Home / India News / Key states fare poorly on social progress: PM-EAC report

Key states fare poorly on social progress: PM-EAC report

india news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:29 AM IST

Traditionally backward large states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, fared poorly, while centrally administered territories such as Puducherry and Lakshadweep, and northeastern states, topped most basic indicators

HT Image
HT Image
ByZia Haq

New Delhi: A social index of states based on parameters such as well-being and basic needs revealed wide disparity in the country’s progress. Traditionally backward large states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, fared poorly, while centrally administered territories such as Puducherry and Lakshadweep, and northeastern states, topped most basic indicators.

The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM) along with Institute for Competitiveness and Social Progress Imperative on Tuesday released the Social Progress Index (SPI) for States and Districts of India, as mandated by the EAC-PM.

According to the index, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Goa are the best-performing states in terms of a mix of social indicators. The top three performing districts are Shimla and Solan in Himachal Pradesh, and Aizawl in Mizoram.

The index assesses states and districts based on 12 components across three dimensions of social progress: basic human needs, foundations of well-being and opportunity.

In contrast to gross domestic product (GDP), which is a gauge only of incomes or output in an economy, the SPI, much like the UN’s Human Development Index, is a composite index computed on the basis of social parameters, such as health and wellness, environmental quality and basic medical care etc.

Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh figured in either low social progress or very low social progress categories. Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim figured among states with high social attainments. States were divided into six categories based on their level of social and economic development.

“The report is based extensively on objective data and is primarily a normative/prescriptive exercise. It presents a cross-section of data across states and districts and the focus is on looking at various tiers of development by grouping the states rather than the individual rankings of the selected states and districts chairman of EAC-PM, Bibek Debroy, said releasing the report.

“By evaluating change in the performance of some key indicators since 2015-16, the report presents a broad picture of the social progress in India. In addition, the report highlights progress made by the 112 aspirational districts in the country, helping them track their social progress journey and understand the areas that require more attention,” an official statement said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out