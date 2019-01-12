Khango Konyak-led faction of NSCN(K) agrees to join Naga peace talks

The Khango Konyak-led faction of the banned NSCN (Khaplang), a Naga insurgent outfit, has agreed to join the peace talks with the Government of India, its office bearers and civil society groups involved in mediation said.

The faction is likely to join the Working Committee (WC) of the six Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) which is in talks with the Government of India along with the dominant rebel group NSCN (Isak-Muivah). The government had signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) in 2015 for the resolution of the vexed Naga political issue.

The office bearers of the groups including its general secretary Isak Sumi, who is on the most wanted list of the National Investigative Agency has had a round of informal meeting with RN Ravi, the deputy national security advisor and interlocutor for the Naga Peace talks in December. They met again on Thursday in Delhi.

“Yes, we have agreed in principle (to the faction joining the WC). But the formalities including signing of an MoU has not been done yet. We will discuss the matter in the Working Committee once we are back in Nagaland,” said Alezo Venuh, envoy of the NNPGs.

“Yes, the Khango Konyak led faction has agreed to join the peace talks,” said Theja Therieh, spokesperson of the Nagaland Tribes Council, an influential civil society organization involved in mediation.

“Isak Sumi has given the green signal to join the NNPGs,” said Shikuto Zalipu, the General Secretary of Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation, which has been talking to the Konyak-led group since Khango Konyak was impeached as chairman of NSCN(K) in August 2018 and given a safe passage to return to Nagaland from Myanmar with his supporters mostly comprising of Nagas from the Indian side.

“The group wanted to retain its entity in the talks. They could either merge with the NSCN(I-M) or join the NNPGs. Since the Government of India has said no to talks with any third party the only option to enter talks while retaining their entity is to join NNPGs,” Zalipu explained.

The Nagaland Post quoted Isak Sumi as saying, “NSCN/GPRN will participate in the peace process with our entity.”

RN Ravi, according to the Nagaland Post report confirmed Thursday’s informal meeting and said “NSCN(K) has informed that they will participate in the peace process along with the WC of the NNPGs.”

