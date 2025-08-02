Kharge writes to RS deputy chair on CISF officers blocking protests by MPs

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to deputy chairman Harivansh, saying that he was “shocked” at the manner in which Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were made to enter the Well of the House during a protest, and pointed out that the situation did not warrant such security measures. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he was “shocked” at the manner in which Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were made to enter the Well of the House during a protest (PTI)

“We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the Well of the House when the members were exercising their democratic right of protest,” the Congress president said in the letter.

He added: We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally.”

The letter came hours after some MPs of TMC and DMK tried to enter the Well during a protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, but were blocked by security personnel at the entry point.

However, as some MPs sneaked into the Well and raised slogans, six CISF personnel entered the Rajya Sabha to form a human chain in front of the Chair, leading to outrage of protesting leaders. According to eyewitnesses, on Thursday too, three personnel formed a group in front of protesting Opposition leaders in Parliament.

The CISF took charge of security of the Parliament complex in May last year in the backdrop of a breach on December 13, 2023. Until that day, the security of Parliament was jointly managed by Delhi police, Parliamentary Security Service (PSS) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“Marshal are posted right at the gates of the House and come inside only if the speaker asks them to come inside. This season, CISF personnel are on marshal duty too. The new marshals entered the house only after they were called by officials. As is the norm, the officials pressed the bell and called the new marshals inside. The earlier marshals who were part of PSS had worked in the Parliament House for years and were recognised by everyone. The new marshals who entered the house after being summoned weren’t recognised and that created the confusion,” an official aware of the matter said.