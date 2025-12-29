'Knife attack, profuse bleeding': Chennai man attacks girlfriend at Kolkata guesthouse; arrested

A woman was allegedly attacked with a knife by her boyfriend at a guesthouse in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday. The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Pradeep Kumar Selvaraj, a resident of Tamil Nadu's Chennai, and has been arrested, police said. The victim is said to be a 38-year-old woman from North 24 Parganas and is currently under treatment at the hospital. Photo for representation.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

The knife attack at the Kolkata guesthouse left the woman bleeding profusely from her shoulder following which she was taken to NRS Hospital for medical treatment, ANI news agency reported, citing police. The victim is said to be a 38-year-old woman from North 24 Parganas and is currently under treatment at the hospital.

“On 28 December 2025, at about 16:15 hours, information was received regarding an assault at “P.P.’s Nest” Guest House, located at B.B. Ganguly Street, Kolkata– 12, under Muchipara PS. It was reported that a boarder staying in Room No. 412 had assaulted his girlfriend with a knife, causing profuse bleeding from her shoulder,” police was quoted as saying.

While the probe in the case is underway, the motive behind the knife attack is yet not known.

A few days ago, a 21-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in Bengaluru whom she had befriended on Instagram in September, The Times of India reported. After interacting on Instagram for few days, the two exchanged numbers.

The woman alleged that the accused then started forcing her to accept his proposal. Miffed by repeated rejection, he started stalking her and on December 22, he confronted the woman. He was caught on camera as he hit the woman on head a neck. She alleged the accused tried to tear her clothes during the attack. He was arrested after the woman reached out to the police.

Intimate partner violence is a key gender issue in India and a recent global report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that over a fifth of women in India aged 15-49 were subjected to intimate partner violence in 2023, while nearly 30% have been affected during their lifetime. The report also indicated that nearly one in three around the world, or 840 million, have suffered partner or sexual violence during their lifetime a figure that has barely changed since 2000.