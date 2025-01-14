Know about INS Surat, Nilgiri and Vaghsheer to be commissioned tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will dedicate three frontline naval combatants to the nation on their commissioning. (From left to right) INS Nilgiri, INS Vaghsheer and INS Surat. (PMO)

The naval combatants – INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer --will be commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

A statement from the prime minister's office said that the commissioning of the three major naval combatants marks a significant leap in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

More on the naval combatants:



INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world.

It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities, the statement from the PMO said.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau.

According to the Navy, INS Nilgiri is a major advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating significant stealth features and reduced radar signature through state-of-the-art technology.

Both Nilgiri and Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, the advanced light helicopter and the newly inducted MH-60R.

"Both ships were designed by the navy's Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers," according to a statement by the navy.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction. It was built in collaboration with the French Naval Group.