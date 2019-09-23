Kochi flats demolition: Supreme Court pulls up Kerala govt for not following orders

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:13 IST

The Supreme Court rapped the Kerala government on Tuesday over the issue of the demolition of over 300 flats in Maradu area of Kochi. The SC had ordered the demolition of 357 waterfront flats, housing nearly 1,500 people, in May.

The bench of the Supreme Court said it will not hesitate to prosecute officers for culpable homicide for loss of life. The court said expressed displeasure over the flouting of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines and said it will fix responsibility on officials responsible for illegal constructions.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:04 IST