Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar, who had a run in with CBI, relieved of additional role

The Mamata Banerjee administration has revoked a notification issued on March 1 giving two additional responsibilities to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.

Kumar was shifted as the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last month to comply with an Election Commission of India (EC) directive.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal lodged a complaint with the EC on March 4 and urged the poll panel to keep Kumar out of poll duties, labelling his transfer to CID as “an eyewash transfer”.

“...the governor is pleased to revoke the order issued on 1.3.2019 wherein Rajeev Kumar, IPS, ADG & IGP, CID, WB was directed to hold the additional charges of Directorate of Economic Offences and of Special Task Force (STF), Kolkata with immediate effect,” read the notification signed on March 6 and issued on Thursday evening.

An EC directive made it mandatory to shift those officers directly involved in the conduct of the poll process if they complete three years in their position on May 31, 2019.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, became commissioner of Kolkata Police on May 21, 2016. The 53-year-old served in the same position between February and April 2016 as well.

Opposition leaders pointed out that putting Kumar in charge of STF of Kolkata Police defeated the purpose of removing him as the Kolkata Police commissioner since the STF was a crucial arm of the city police.

“We are happy at the step of the government. It seems to have realised its mistake though at a late hour,” said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

BJP national executive committee member Mukul Roy, who headed the delegation to EC, had said the state government “resorted to camouflage transfers”.

“Rajeev Kumar is still connected with Kolkata Police. Officers, who are the ruling party’s lackeys, are being transferred from one department to another but in the same district, whereas the directive specifies that transfer has to take place ‘outside revenue districts’ (district magistrate’s jurisdiction),” Roy had said.

State Congress leaders also said they would move the poll panel against Kumar’s additional responsibilities.

Kumar, perceived to be close to Mamata Banerjee, hit national headlines after the chief minister held a 48-hour sit-in protest in February against an attempt by a CBI team to question the senior official for his alleged connection to the Saradha Ponzi scam investigation.

