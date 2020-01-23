e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Kolkata man befriends woman on social media, morphs photos to blackmail her

The accused, who posed as a woman, befriended the woman on social media and then allegedly downloaded the her photos and superimposed them on the photographs of naked women to blackmail her, police said.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 09:34 IST
Kolkata
The accused allegedly sent her a request to become her friend on her social networking profile posing as a woman, the officer said.(Representative Image)
         

The Kolkata Police is investigating a woman’s complaint that a man, posing as a woman on a social networking site, befriended her and was blackmailing her with some of her purported photographs, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Anandapur in southern Kolkata, has lodged a complaint with the local police station as well as with the cyber team, alleging she was being blackmailed by the man, he said.

The accused allegedly sent her a request to become her friend on her social networking profile posing as a woman, the officer said.

After they became friends, the accused allegedly downloaded the complainant’s photos and then superimposed them on the photographs of naked women and started blackmailing her, he added.

“We have written to the authorities of the social networking site and asked them to block the account of the accused. We are also looking for the person. We have assured the woman that there’s nothing to be scared about as our officers are alert,” the police said.

