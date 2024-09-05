Kolkata murder case: ‘Don’t test patience of people', West Bengal governor tells Mamata govt

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday once again targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(HT photos)

Bose said that while there is a law in the state, it is not being implemented properly. He also alleged that a portion of the police is criminalised and politicised.

“The wrongdoers should be brought to book. Punishment should be given. People should feel that they can expect justice from the government, now that feeling is not there. This is the condition of Bengal today- the law is there but it is not being implemented properly or certain people are given protective discrimination by law,” the governor said, according to ANI.

"The police, a portion of the police is criminalised, a portion is corrupt and a portion of it is politicised."

Bose also said that he met the parents of the victim, who told him certain things which were “very heartbreaking” and that he took them up in his meeting with home minister Amit Shah.

“Parents (of the victim) have told me certain things which is very, very heart-breaking. They also gave to me in writing that I have taken up with the home minister. Within two days we started seeing action. Their feelings we understand. What they want is also justice. The entire Bengal society seeks justice. Justice will be done. Justice should be done,” Bose said.

Further, he also warned the Mamata Banerjee-led government not to test the patience of the people.

"That's where the people has come forward. I am sure that the voice of the people is the voice of the god. People want action, not an alibi for an action. Don't test the patience of the people," he said.

The case



The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

The police have arrested Sanjay Roy, a civil volunteer at the hospital, for allegedly committing the crime.

The father of the Kolkata doctor has claimed that he wanted to preserve his daughter's body but was forced to cremate her. He told reporters that 300-400 cops surrounded them after they returned home with her body.