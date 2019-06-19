Kolkata Police arrest man who allegedly raped minor inside Army’s eastern command HQ

Kolkata Police have arrested a man on charges of raping a minor inside Fort William, headquarters of the Army’s eastern command.

The victim, a 11-year-old, was allegedly assaulted at her residence on June 16. She is the daughter of a Group D staff.

A statement from Kolkata Police said that the accused person Sagar Mallick is a distant relative and he “forcefully committed penetrative sexual assault”.

Mallick was arrested on June 16 and a court remanded him to police custody till June 24.

A case was registered against Mallick in the Maidan police station and IPC section 376(2)(f) that deals with the rape of a woman under 12 years of age were slapped against him. Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act that deals with aggravated sexual assault was also slapped against the accused.

The minimum sentence in these sections is a minimum of 10 years and can extend up to life imprisonment and a fine.

Police officers said the girl, who was subjected to a medical test, has now been kept in a welfare home. Her statement will also be recorded.

Police also said that the accused was staying with his sister, who lives near the victim’s house.

Eastern Command did not comment on the matter.

