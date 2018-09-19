Kolkata’s Bagree Market fire under control after 3 days

The massive fire that broke out at Bagree Market in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday is now “completely” under control, a senior officer of the fire department said on Wednesday.

At present, the process of cooling down was on, the officer said.

The fire gutted at least 1,000 business establishments inside the G+5 building, causing huge losses to traders ahead of Durga Puja.

The state government has directed the police and the fire department to find out the cause of the fire and initiate strict legal action against those found guilty.

An FIR has been registered against owners of the building.

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 14:15 IST