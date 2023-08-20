News / India News / Korean woman flies to India to marry boyfriend from UP: ‘I love India’

Korean woman flies to India to marry boyfriend from UP: ‘I love India’

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Aug 20, 2023 07:38 PM IST

Sukhjeet Singh had gone to South Korea's Busan for a job at a cafe. Few days later, Kim Boh Ni had also joined the cafe to work at the billing counter.

A 23-year-old South Korean woman flew to India to marry her boyfriend, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. She is currently staying with her husband at his farmhouse, and is enjoying the vibe here.

According to a Live Hindustan report, Sukhjeet Singh had gone to South Korea's Busan for a job at a cafe. Few days later, Kim Boh Ni had also joined the cafe to work at the billing counter. The duo met and gradually started dating. Meanwhile, Sukhjeet had come home for six months.

ALSO READ: Another cross-border marriage: Now Jodhpur man marries Pakistani woman virtually

She could not bear the absence and flew to Delhi, from where she went straight to Sukhjeet's house in Shahjahanpur. He could not hide his happiness on seeing Kim. Two days ago, he tied the knot with his Korean girlfriend at a gurdwara. Sukhjeet says he wants to settle with his wife in Korea.

Kim Boh Ni is in India on a tourist visa. After a month, she will return to her homeland. Sukhjeet will go to South Korea after three months, the Live Hindustan report added. Surjeet's family is extremely happy with the marriage.

His mother wishes that Kim stays in India, but her son's happiness is above everything. The South Korean daughter-in-law likes the Indian culture and tradition. Besides ‘I Love Sukhjeet’, she can be heard saying ‘I Love India’.

Sukhjeet Singh with his Korean wife Kim Boh Ni(Live Hindustan)
Sukhjeet Singh with his Korean wife Kim Boh Ni(Live Hindustan)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out