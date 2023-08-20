Korean woman flies to India to marry boyfriend from UP: ‘I love India’

A 23-year-old South Korean woman flew to India to marry her boyfriend, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. She is currently staying with her husband at his farmhouse, and is enjoying the vibe here.



According to a Live Hindustan report, Sukhjeet Singh had gone to South Korea's Busan for a job at a cafe. Few days later, Kim Boh Ni had also joined the cafe to work at the billing counter. The duo met and gradually started dating. Meanwhile, Sukhjeet had come home for six months.



She could not bear the absence and flew to Delhi, from where she went straight to Sukhjeet's house in Shahjahanpur. He could not hide his happiness on seeing Kim. Two days ago, he tied the knot with his Korean girlfriend at a gurdwara. Sukhjeet says he wants to settle with his wife in Korea.



Kim Boh Ni is in India on a tourist visa. After a month, she will return to her homeland. Sukhjeet will go to South Korea after three months, the Live Hindustan report added. Surjeet's family is extremely happy with the marriage.



His mother wishes that Kim stays in India, but her son's happiness is above everything. The South Korean daughter-in-law likes the Indian culture and tradition. Besides ‘I Love Sukhjeet’, she can be heard saying ‘I Love India’.

Sukhjeet Singh with his Korean wife Kim Boh Ni(Live Hindustan)