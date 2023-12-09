close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kota schoolgirl hangs self at home

Kota schoolgirl hangs self at home

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 06:26 PM IST

Kota schoolgirl hangs self at home

The reason behind the suicide by the class 10 student of a government school is yet to be ascertained.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police, Nikita Koli returned home after school Friday afternoon and went to her room, where she hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her 'chunni'.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bhawani Shankar, the girl's father, was at work when he got a call from his landlord informing him about the incident.

Nikita was rushed to MBS Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The reason behind suicide is yet to be investigated as no suicide note was recovered from her room, Assistant Sub Inspector at Kunhari Police Station Kartar Singh said.

Nikita's body was handed over to her family members after post mortem, he said.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out