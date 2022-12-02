Home / India News / Kozhikode-Jeddah Spicejet flight makes emergency landing at Kochi

Kozhikode-Jeddah Spicejet flight makes emergency landing at Kochi

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 01:06 AM IST

A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing in Kochi on Friday evening after problems with the critical hydraulics systems were noticed by the crew, airport and airline officials said, confirming that the aircraft landed safely.

Kozhikode-Jeddah Spicejet flight makes emergency landing at Kochi
Kozhikode-Jeddah Spicejet flight makes emergency landing at Kochi
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing in Kochi on Friday evening after problems with the critical hydraulics systems were noticed by the crew, airport and airline officials said, confirming that the aircraft landed safely.

The Boeing 737 aircraft had on board 197 passengers and crew and was diverted to Kochi when the pilots received cockpit warnings of a potential problem with the hydraulics. The hydraulics controls heavy duty systems such as landing gears, brakes and cargo doors.

“During flight, a caution light illuminated. The pilots decided to divert to Cochin [airport] where low passes were carried out to verify whether the landing gear lever was down and locked,” an airline spokesperson said.

“Post confirmation from ATC of landing gear extension, the aircraft safely landed at Cochin and passengers were deboarded normally” the spokesperson concluded.

Also read: Family of man who died after SpiceJet turbulence says waiting for aid

A Cochin airport official added: “Full emergency was declared at 6.29pm and the flight landed safely at 7.20pm.”

The airline spokesperson added that the pilots were informed by the Jeddah air traffic control that tyre pieces were found on the runway after it took off.

In late October, SpiceJet was allowed to resume services without any restrictions from November. A series of air safety incidents over the summer had put the airline under scrutiny, with the aviation regulator being told to cap departures to 50% of the number for which they had approvals.

Between May 1 and July 6, at least nine SpiceJet flights witnessed “incidents” -- these ranged from cracked windscreens to malfunctioning instruments. Many of these forced the planes to return to departure airports or make an emergency landing somewhere in between.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

Topics
spicejet
spicejet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out