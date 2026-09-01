Delhi to see traffic diversions for 4 hours today amid BRICS motorcade rehearsal: Check affected routes, timings

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, scheduled for Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the rehearsal period. (HT file)

According to the advisory, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place from 11 am to 3 pm across several key routes in New Delhi. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for travel.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the venue.

Commuters advised to use Metro The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to use public transport, particularly the Metro, during the rehearsal period. People travelling through the affected areas have also been advised to follow diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

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Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage, the traffic police said.