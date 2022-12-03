Home / India News / K'taka HC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi in 'KGF-2' music copyright case

india news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 05:23 AM IST

Notices were issued on the petition filed by MRT Music through their advocate M Pranav Kumar by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
ANI |

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate over a contempt petition concerning the alleged unauthorized use of music from the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Notices were issued on the petition filed by MRT Music through their advocate M Pranav Kumar by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The company alleged that the respondents were willfully disobeying the conditions imposed by the High Court in its November 8 order.

The INC leaders had approached the High Court after the trial court directed Twitter to block their party's and Bharat Jodo Twitter accounts, till the next hearing.

The trial court had directed Twitter to remove and take down three tweets which were posted from the Congress party's main handle @INCIndia.

MRT Music has sought a decree of permanent injunction against Congress and its leaders for the alleged unauthorised use of its copyrighted work.

