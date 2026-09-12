Kulbhushan Bhardwaj elected Gurugram District Bar Association president

Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj was elected president of the Gurugram District Bar Association (DBA) on Friday, defeating Vinod Rao by 244 votes, according to the election results. Kulbhushan Bhardwaj won the Gurugram District Bar Association election, securing 1,834 votes against Vinod Rao’s 1,590 votes.

Bhardwaj secured 1,834 votes, while Rao polled 1,590. Kamaljeet Kataria received 1,124 votes, followed by Santokh Singh with 358, Vinita Vashisht with 40 and Manoj Yadav with 24 votes.

A total of 4,963 advocates voted out of 6,367 registered voters in the election. Polling began at 9am at 12 booths, and counting started after voting ended.

Sahil Yadav was elected vice-president after a closely fought contest, defeating Daman Sharma by just two votes. Yadav secured 1,134 votes against Sharma’s 1,132. Anoop Yadav polled 976 votes, Lakshya Bhardwaj 965, Sudhir Singh 367 and Naresh Kumar 178.

Reenu Maheshwari was elected additional vice-president from the women’s category with 2,218 votes, defeating Yogita Gurjar by 920 votes. Jyotsna Bucher secured 786 votes and Sunita Yadav 662.

Prashant Thakran won the secretary’s post with 1,556 votes, defeating Vishvendra Yadav by 98 votes. Vishvendra polled 1,458 votes, while Shailendra Behl received 980, Rakesh Yadav 439, Khushbu Rani 278 and Praveen Yadav 253 votes.

Vikram Yadav was elected joint secretary with 3,138 votes, defeating Yogendra Kumar Gandas by 1,312 votes. Akshat Jain won the treasurer’s post with 2,703 votes, defeating Reena Jha, who secured 2,257 votes.

The results were announced late Friday evening after counting. Supporters of the winning candidates celebrated outside the court complex, with congratulatory gatherings and fireworks reported after the results were declared.

Bhardwaj’s election comes at a time when the Gurugram district court and its bar have been raising several issues concerning infrastructure and facilities for lawyers. His tenure will therefore be closely watched by members of the association on matters concerning the legal fraternity and court infrastructure.