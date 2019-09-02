Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: Indian official reaches Pak office, meeting with Jadhav next
Kulbhushan Jadhav case Updates: Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani security agencies in Balochistan on March 3, 2016, and charged with involvement in spying and subversive activities.
-
11:30 am IST
India on Aug 30 reiterated it wanted consular access to Jadhav
-
11:16 am IST
Meeting begins between Indian official and Pak minister
-
11:07 am IST
Indian official reaches foreign affairs ministry to meet Jadhav
-
11 am IST
Pakistan offer comes amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions
-
10:55 am IST
India had rejected Pak’s initial offer of conditional access
-
10:39 am IST
‘Hope Pak will ensure right atmosphere’: Indian officials
-
10:35 am IST
Indian Charge d’Affaires to meet Jadhav
-
10:30 am IST
India accepts Pakistan’s offer
-
10:25 am IST
ICJ had ruled that Islamabad had violated officer’s right to consular access
-
10:20 am IST
Consular access to Jadhav in line with ICJ verdict: Pakistan
Pakistan on Sunday granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, has reached the Pakistan office and will shortly be meeting Jadhav.
The Pakistani security agencies had arrested Jadhav in Balochistan on March 3, 2016 and charged him with involvement in spying and subversive activities.
In April 2017, Pakistan announced that Jadhav had been given the death sentence by a military court.
Follow live updates here:
India on Aug 30 reiterated it wanted consular access to Jadhav
On August 30, India had reiterated that it sought “immediate, effective and unhindered” consular access to Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.
Meeting begins between Indian official and Pak minister
The meeting between India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s (MoFA) Mohammad Faisal, begins.
Indian official reaches foreign affairs ministry to meet Jadhav
India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Pakistan offer comes amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions
Pakistan’s offer has come amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international fora, but India has maintained that it is an internal matter.
India had rejected Pak’s initial offer of conditional access
The initial offer of conditional access by Pakistan, in August this year, was rejected by India, which demanded “unimpeded” contact with the 49-year-old Indian national. The access should be “in light of the orders of the ICJ”, India said on the August 2 Pakistan offer.
‘Hope Pak will ensure right atmosphere’: Indian officials
“We hope that the Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders”: Indian official sources
Indian Charge d’Affaires to meet Jadhav
According to official sources, India has been seeking consular access to Shri Kulbushan Jadhav for the last 3 years. The matter of denial of consular access was taken to ICJ by India. The court gave a unanimous decision in favour of India. Today, after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Shri Jadhav. Indian Charge d’ Affaires, Shri Gaurav Ahluwalia, will be meeting Shri Jadhav.
India accepts Pakistan’s offer
India has accepted Pakistan’s offer to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
ICJ had ruled that Islamabad had violated officer’s right to consular access
The ICJ on July 17 said Pakistan has violated Jadhav’s rights under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and sought a review of his death sentence.
Consular access to Jadhav in line with ICJ verdict: Pakistan
In a tweet on Sunday, the Pakistani Foreign Office said granting India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav was being done in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict.
Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan.— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) 1 September 2019