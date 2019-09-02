Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Live Updates: Indian official reaches Pak office, meeting with Jadhav next

Pakistan on Sunday granted India consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia, has reached the Pakistan office and will shortly be meeting Jadhav.

The Pakistani security agencies had arrested Jadhav in Balochistan on March 3, 2016 and charged him with involvement in spying and subversive activities.

In April 2017, Pakistan announced that Jadhav had been given the death sentence by a military court.

Follow live updates here:

11:30 am IST India on Aug 30 reiterated it wanted consular access to Jadhav On August 30, India had reiterated that it sought “immediate, effective and unhindered” consular access to Jadhav and was in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.





11:16 am IST Meeting begins between Indian official and Pak minister The meeting between India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia and Ministry of Foreign Affairs’s (MoFA) Mohammad Faisal, begins.





11:07 am IST Indian official reaches foreign affairs ministry to meet Jadhav India’s Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gaurav Ahluwalia has reached Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav. Indian high commissioner reaches ministry of foreign affairs in Islamabad. ( ANI / Twitter )





11 am IST Pakistan offer comes amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions Pakistan’s offer has come amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions which spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Pakistan has been trying to raise the issue at various international fora, but India has maintained that it is an internal matter.





10:55 am IST India had rejected Pak’s initial offer of conditional access The initial offer of conditional access by Pakistan, in August this year, was rejected by India, which demanded “unimpeded” contact with the 49-year-old Indian national. The access should be “in light of the orders of the ICJ”, India said on the August 2 Pakistan offer.





10:39 am IST ‘Hope Pak will ensure right atmosphere’: Indian officials “We hope that the Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders”: Indian official sources





10:35 am IST Indian Charge d’Affaires to meet Jadhav According to official sources, India has been seeking consular access to Shri Kulbushan Jadhav for the last 3 years. The matter of denial of consular access was taken to ICJ by India. The court gave a unanimous decision in favour of India. Today, after victory in the ICJ, India will be proceeding for consular access to Shri Jadhav. Indian Charge d’ Affaires, Shri Gaurav Ahluwalia, will be meeting Shri Jadhav.





10:30 am IST India accepts Pakistan’s offer India has accepted Pakistan’s offer to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.





10:25 am IST ICJ had ruled that Islamabad had violated officer’s right to consular access The ICJ on July 17 said Pakistan has violated Jadhav’s rights under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and sought a review of his death sentence.



