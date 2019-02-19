LIVE updates: At UN court, Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav was given a ‘fair trial’

Pakistan will be submitting its stand against Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers.

India on Monday told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that its national Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in an “opaque trial” and should be released by Pakistan for violation of Vienna Convention on consular access.

2:55 pm IST We treated Jadhav as it is deemed to every human being: Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan “We treated Jadhav as it is deemed to every human being. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed his mother and wife to visit him. Can India give a similar example,” said Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.





2:53 pm IST ‘Jadhav a part of India’s intelligence agency’: Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan “Jadhav’s trial is fair as per the constitution. He is a part of India’s intelligence agency. He confessed to being a spy,” said Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan





2:49 pm IST “Indian petition at ICJ is an example of an old adage - ‘Mouth prays to Buddha, but heart is full of evil’: Pakistan at ICJ “Indian petition at ICJ is an example of an old adage - ‘Mouth prays to Buddha, but heart is full of evil’. I have seen the brutality of Indian torture,” said Pakistan’s Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan.





2:41 pm IST Pakistan says its judge ad hoc is indisposed “Pakistan says its judge ad hoc is indisposed. If proceedings continue, Pakistan’s rights will be affected,” says Pakistan at ICJ. Pakistan side sought appointment of a new ad hoc judge in place of counsel Jilani who has been appointed by Pakistan.



